All-conference star, Spectrum graduate plans to run in NCAA in next chapter
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Spectrum senior Max Reis has had an impressive 2022 season so far for the Sting boys track and field team.
Reis, who graduated from Spectrum High School on Thursday, May 26, earned all-Minnesota Classic Athletic Association conference honors in four events: the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump. He finished with a GPA of 3.5. He doesn’t know where he will attend college in the fall, but he plans to compete in track and field at the NCAA level. His favorite subjects in school were history and college critical read and write. In the latter, he wrote a paper on Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West.
Reis said track and field is an outlet for him.
“It’s so much fun,” Reis said. “I like winning a lot. I’m not going to lie. I use it as an outlet for anything: happiness, anger, sadness, whatever I’m feeling. It’s a good outlet for me. The bus rides to and from track meets are a lot of fun. Those were my best memories: being with friends, goofing off after a meet, having a good time.”
Reis came into the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 29, as one of a handful of boys to run under 11 seconds in the 100 meter this season. By the end of the prelims though, 10 of the boys at Hamline had accomplished that feat, and then all nine boys ran under 11 seconds in the 100m final. Standing above them all was Reis, the reigning Class A State 100m Champion from 2021. He showed that he had another level in the prelims with a big PR of 10.61, improving on his old PR of 10.84 from last season. A 10.61 in Minnesota is an incredible time that would rank top 30 all-time for a Minnesota boy, but Reis had other plans for a truly historical performance in the finals.
In the finals, Reis breezed to a win with an incredible time of 10.41. His time of 10.41 broke the old meet record of 10.53 by Denzel Brown in 2017 and set a top-five time of all-time for a Minnesota boy.
Reis enjoys running for Spectrum because of the program’s character.
“We have a dirt track,” he said. “We don’t have all the other things that the bigger and nicer schools have. It’s nice to kick butt a little bit knowing that we have not-as-nice facilities and stuff like that.”
Reis said he’s learned not to value himself as a person based on his time and enjoy the moment.
“That’s helped me not only with my time, but with my mentality towards the sport,” he said. “[My legacy is] probably to be that one fast kid that everybody remembers.”
