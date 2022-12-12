by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Ranallo made program history when he became the all-time leading scorer for the Royals with two goals and an assist in No. 8 Rogers’ 6-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville. Ranallo has 63 goals and 62 assists for a grand total of 125 points, surpassing former Royals defenseman Nick Jensen, who now plays for the NHL’s Washington Capitals.
As a player, Sam describes himself as crafty and smart with the puck.
“My hockey IQ’s good,” he said. “I’m able to make plays and gel with my teammates well.”
Ranallo cracked the Royals varsity roster during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season, which was his sophomore year. He had a breakout first season, scoring 21 goals and assisting on 26 more for 47 points in 20 games, averaging 2.35 points per game. He also finished +17 and scored six power-play goals and 16 points on the man advantage. Ranallo stayed disciplined as well, as he only received one minor penalty all year for a total of two penalty minutes.
Last season, Ranallo and the Royals won the Northwest Suburban Conference title. He played in all but one game for a total of 26 games. Statistically, he performed better than in the previous season, finishing with 28 goals and 34 assists for a total of 62 points, averaging 2.3 points per game. He finished last season with 12 penalty minutes and finished the season +27. Unfortunately for Rogers, the Royals lost 4-2 to eventual Class 2A runner-up Maple Grove in the Section 8-2A championship game on Thursday, March 3, at Cornerstone Automotive Arena in Elk River.
Rogers head coach Dave Brown said Ranallo keeps improving every day. Ranallo reminds Brown of former Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk, who is regarded as one of the best playmakers in NHL history and won two Stanley Cups.
“In three years, when you add up that many days over the course of his hockey career, you’re going to be left with the results you dream of,” Brown said. “He’s a relentless worker. He refuses to be denied and he can score in many different ways. When you have the creative mind and the work ethic that he has, the points are going to pile up when you don’t even expect it.
“The coaches joke a lot sometimes when he has a bad game, but on the stats sheet, he still has 3 points. He’s a magician with his stick. He’s a 200-foot player and he’s a winner.”
Royals senior defenseman and co-captain Chase Cheslock has played with Ranallo his entire life. One memory of playing with him came when the Rogers bantam 2A team won the section championship during their freshman year to advance to the state tournament.
“[With] less than a minute left, to find him on the back door all by himself, that’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve had passing the puck,” Cheslock said. “I come down the right wall. I pick up the puck. He’s lost on the back left post and I send it through the traffic knowing he’s there. It hits his stick and it’s in the back of the net.”
After graduating from RHS this coming June, Ranallo will play for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL during the 2023-24 season. He hopes to play college hockey as well, but doesn’t know where. Ranallo also said that becoming a professional hockey player or making the NHL isn’t the most important thing in his life, so he’ll wait to see what opportunities come up.
As for 2022-23, he said the Royals have big goals.
“We’re capable of doing some big things this year,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, and we know it, but we definitely have some high goals for this team.”
