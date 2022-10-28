by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Spectrum senior Molly Novotny comes from an athletic family.
Novotny started running cross country after her seventh grade year while watching her older sister, Maria, play basketball for the Sting girls basketball, which Molly herself now plays for. Her parents, Allen and Michelle Novotny, told Molly that in order to play basketball, she would have to choose a fall and spring sport so that she would be busy all school year long. Upon her parents’ recommendation, Molly decided to run both cross country during the fall and track and field during the spring while still being able to play basketball for Spectrum in the winter.
This season, Molly has been rewarded for that decision made more than five years ago. On Saturday, Oct. 8, after starting the 2022 season on a boot due to a foot stress fracture, she finished first in the Minnesota Classic Athletic Association’s 5000-meter race, finishing in 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Last spring, she finished sixth as a member of Spectrum’s 4x800 meter relay team and fourth as a member of the 4x400 meter relay.
Molly said being a member of the Spectrum girls cross country team is a unique experience because there are girls ranging in age from seventh graders to seniors.
“A lot of schools only have high school-aged girls on their team, but we involve all of our middle schoolers, too,” Molly said. “It’s a great opportunity for them. It brings our community closer together, because getting the middle school and high school connected is important for such as small school.”
As a student, Molly excels in math, so much so that she is planning on majoring in accounting her college. Her mother is a senior finance manager for Medtronic. Molly is considering attending the University of North Dakota in Fargo, North Dakota; Minnesota State University-Mankato or the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She will make her decision on National Signing Day which is Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Michelle said math comes naturally to Molly.
“She likes to organize numbers and has taken a lot of math and statistics classes and enjoyed them,” Michelle said. “She’s seen what I’ve done and that is a field [accounting] she could go into any industry. That’s why she’s headed down that path.”
Molly said being a three-sport athlete is an advantage, especially in the winter when she plays basketball because she tends to be more fit than other teammates.
“I have the endurance to play a whole game without getting as tired as people who aren’t in cross-country,” she said. “I do lack a bit of the quicker foot speed because I’ve been running consistent 5Ks the whole year. You sprint at the end, but you don’t have to start and stop. For track, basketball helps to increase that foot speed. I noticed that last year. I don’t need the coordination of basketball for running, [but] it does help. Some of the college coaches that I’ve been talking to say that they look for multi-sport athletes to do the steeplechase in college because you have to have the coordination to be able to get over the barriers.”
Molly said she hopes to leaves a positive legacy when she graduates from Spectrum High School in May.
“I hope that people remember me as an overall friendly person [who was] nice to be around,” she said.
