by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
When 2022 Zimmerman High School alumnus Trevor Jones graduated from ZHS on Wednesday, June 8, it meant that the Thunder football team needed a new quarterback. Zimmerman’s replacement, senior co-captain Brock Snow, has helped the Thunder start the season 5-1 and be undefeated at home.
Snow said he’s always loved the position of quarterback.
“You control where the play goes,” Snow said. “You control where the ball goes. I like handling that pressure. I handle it well. What inspires me to be a better quarterback is when things don’t go my way, it’s pushing through the hard [things] and getting past it. When you’re a quarterback, if something doesn’t go [well], all the blame comes back on you and when things go right, all the success comes back on you, too.”
Athletics runs in Snow’s family. His brother, Taylor Snow, graduated from Zimmerman High School in 2016 and played football and baseball. Taylor is now an assistant defensive coordinator for the Thunder football team.
Brock said Taylor is a big role model to him.
“Growing up, I’d always look towards him for any competition, any role I have in football or baseball,” Brock said. “He played basketball, football and baseball, and I played all of those sports. He’s always been one I look up to and go to for anything I need.
“I was always the annoying fly in his ear. I loved being around him and making him mad, messing around with me. When it comes to sports, he’s always been the one to go, ‘Hey, this is what’s wrong. Now, let’s correct it in practice and have a good week of practice.’ When things are going my way, he’s always there to congratulate me and make me stay on top of my game. He’s always been that rock.”
So far this season through five games, Brock has thrown for 327 yards passing and two touchdown completions and 17 completions, averaging 8.2 yards per pass. When he rushes for a quarterback keeper, Snow has rushed for 81 yards on 24 attempts with two touchdown runs, averaging 3.4 yards per carry and 13.5 yards per game.
Zimmerman head coach Tom Kish said Snow is a selfless leader who puts team success over individual accolades.
“We’re proud of Brock and how he’s taken on the quarterback position,” Kish said. “He’s sacrificed a lot from a statistic standpoint: not able to play running back, not being able to play defense as much this year, trying to keep him healthy at quarterback position. He’s sacrificed his own personal success so that the team can keep on rockin’ and rollin’ this year. He’s done a good job of leading our offense.”
Kish said Snow plays football the right way.
“He plays hard,” Kish said. “He plays 100 miles per hour. [Brock] cares about the people around him.”
In addition to football, Snow is a wrestler for the ZHS wrestling team in the winter and plays baseball for the Thunder varsity baseball team in the spring. This past season, the Thunder finished as Section runner-up with a record of 13-12, losing the Section 5-3A championship game 6-3 to St. Francis in June and falling one game short of the Class 3A state baseball tournament.
The Zimmerman baseball team’s 2023 season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with a home game against Foley at 5 p.m. at the ZHS baseball field.
Brock said the 2022 Thunder are the best team to play baseball in ZHS history to date.
“Every game that we played was one step closer to being like, ‘We’re the real thing,’”, he said. “That’s probably the best team that Zimmerman will see in a long time.”
When it comes to academics, Brock’s favorite school subject is math. He is taking college algebra as an elective math course this year and has already completed his six credits of math required for graduation.
Brock is unsure where he’ll attend college next fall, but he said he wants to go into sports medicine or physical therapy. Snow graduates from ZHS on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
