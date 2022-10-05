by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
The running back position requires a combination of speed and power. Rogers senior running back Anthony Powell fits this requirement.
Powell carried the Royals to a 38-7 win over Coon Rapids on Friday, Sept. 23, scoring three touchdowns. He ran for 140 yards on each of those three runs, averaging 46.67 yards per touchdown.
After a group of talented running backs graduated from Rogers High School in 2021 and 2022, including Ben Dahl, Ryan Lund and Eric Pearson, Powell’s responsibilities have increased.
Royals head coach Marc Franz said that Powell’s mixture of power and speed makes him a dynamic running back.
“He needs just a little seam and he can make the most of it,” Franz said.
Powell started playing football in elementary school. He has been in Independent School District 728 since his fourth grade year and has played football for about eight years. He worked hard in the offseason to improve his speed. In the spring, Powell competes for the Rogers boys track and field team.
Powell said he enjoys football because it gives him an adrenaline rush. He also loves spending time with his teammates.
“Practices are fun,” Powell said. “The brotherhood is the best part. [I have] a lot of pride when I put on this uniform. We’ve got the whole community supporting us. It means a lot when we can put it on and have everyone behind our back.”
Franz emphasizes academics over football, so players who aren’t earning good grades don’t have the privilege of playing for the Royals. Powell said he talks with his counselor, Dawn Morrison, who is the school counselor for all RHS students in the Class of 2023. He said conversations with Morrison about his grades don’t last long.
“I try to stay motivated in school and get my schoolwork done,” Powell said.
While Powell runs havoc on opposing defenses, Rogers’ offensive line is equally responsible for a running back’s success. Senior offensive lineman Andrew Partyka is one of the guards who is Powell’s personal protector on offense.
“He helps out the line,” Partyka said. “He gives out the line calls most of the time before we even say it. He runs hard right behind us.”
Academically, Powell’s favorite subject in school is history. He took world history last year with RHS social studies teacher Jeremy Hood, who is also an assistant football coach for the Royals.
“It’s better than doing a bunch of problems like math,” he said.
Next fall, Powell hopes to play college football and is leaning toward studying computer science or another form of technology such as software engineering.
Powell said he likes computer science and technology because he is an avid gamer.
“I do play a lot of computer video games, and because of that, I built my own computer,” Powell said. “It was fun. I started looking into that more. It so happens [that] it pays well.”
When he’s not studying, playing computer games or scoring touchdowns for the Royals, Powell plays the guitar and enjoys fishing in the summertime. His favorite musician is pop star Bruno Mars, who performed at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
Powell said he has learned how to prioritize since joining the Rogers football team.
“Guys during the season tend to focus on football, but [Franz] preaches family first, and after that, we have school,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.