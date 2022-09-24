by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Whenever the Thunder football team plays, whether in victory or defeat, there’s a good chance senior running back Caden Spence will appear on the score sheet. Spence is known for his explosive speed and ability to find holes. So far in 2022, he leads Zimmerman with 482 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 160.7 yards per game.
Spence began playing football when he was in the third grade. He was inspired by former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who terrorized opposing defenses whenever he played. Spence models his playing style after Peterson.
Spence said he loves playing for the Thunder because he enjoys playing with lifelong friends. Spence isn’t the only football player in his family. His brother, Nolan Spence, a 2021 graduate of ZHS, last played with Caden during the 2020 season. Nolan was a tight end. Their last game together as Zimmerman teammates came on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, when the Thunder lost 28-12 to Big Lake in the Section 6-3A quarterfinal at the Zimmerman High School football field. Nolan is currently a sophomore at Ridgewater College, a community college in Willmar.
“It was great watching him, his work ethic and what it took to be a part of this team and how to work hard,” Caden said. “He was a bigger guy. He played physical and hit people hard. I want to take after the physical part that he had.”
Nolan said Caden had a reality check when he injured his knee right before the end of school during a gym class.
“He’s never been seriously hurt before,” Nolan said. “I think him knowing what had to be done, knowing the work he had to put in to be 100 percent again and he knows what he has to do and I think that’s one thing that huge for him. He knows what needs to be done. He’s going to get it done.”
During the 2021 season, Spence played in all of Zimmerman’s nine games. He ran for 1,302 yards on 109 attempts, averaging 11.9 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he scored one rushing touchdown and ran for 86 yards on 15 attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He played in two games that fall.
Thunder head coach Tom Kish said Caden has evolved as an athlete, a student and a person.
“He’s grown,” Kish said. “[He’s] turning into a fantastic leader for us. His growth is going to play a big role on our team going places where we’ve never gone before.”
This season, after having Trevor Jones be his quarterback for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Caden is now following the lead of senior quarterback and fellow co-captain Brock Snow. Snow said Spence has been a great teammate.
“His skill shines off on everyone on the team,” Snow said. “Anytime he gets the ball, you know that something’s always going to happen. His legs are something special. He is the greatest running back in Zimmerman history. He is going to far with football.”
Caden said he hasn’t made a decision on where to attend college yet, but he has been offered to play for St. John’s University in Collegeville in 2023. He plans to play college football next fall. He is also considering attending Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls, the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Winona State University.Caden’s favorite subject at Zimmerman High School is social studies, particularly world history.
“I like to learn about our [humanity’s] history,” Spence said. “I like to learn the origins of things and what our country came from.”
In addition to playing football, Spence plays for the Thunder boys basketball team in the winter and runs for the boys track and field team in the spring. Spence says he likes playing basketball because it keeps him in shape and helps him work on his footwork and ball handling.
Kish said he’s impressed by Spence’s natural skill set of size, speed, skill and intensity.
“He’s a complete running back that has a tool box of skills that he can use as his disposal.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.