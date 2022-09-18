by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
This fall, Elks senior Breanna Bernardson has a distinct honor to play two fall sports when most student-athletes can only play one.
Bernardson, who is the starting goalkeeper for the Elk River girls soccer team, is now one of the kickers for Elk River football’s Team 131. Her position on the team happened by chance. She has played soccer since before she was in kindergarten.
Bernardson said she chose to be a goalkeeper because it’s so different from all of the other professions.
“I don’t think a lot of people want to be a goaltender because it’s so different than any other position because there’s so much pressure on a goalie. You’re the last person to save it. I love the adrenaline rush. I’ve played soccer my whole life, so I knew every other position, so it’s something new. Your heart starts racing more. You’re kind of in shock that you made a big save. It’s fun.”
Bernardson said after one of her soccer matches, a coach for Team 131 was in attendance. Elk River needed a strong kicker because starting kicker Rylen Keoraj graduated from ERHS on Friday, June 10.
“‘OK, well I can already kick it far for soccer, so I guess I’ll give it a try,’” Bernardson said. “I don’t think any female has attempted it yet. It was one of those spur in the moment decisions.”
Bernardson made an immediate impact in her first game with Team 131. She scored an extra point in the Elks’ 52-7 win over Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 1, and scored four against Andover on Friday, Sept. 9. The crowd of Elks fans at Jerry Schempf Field on Friday against Andover cheered after she made each extra point. She is believed to be the first female player in Elk River football’s 131-year history to score a point.
Elk River head coach Steve Hamilton said Bernardson has been a positive and historic addition to Team 131.
“She’s rock solid,” Hamilton said. “She banked some in … trick shots out there [on Friday]. It’s awesome. I’m excited for her.”
Bernardson said at first, it was different being the only female player on the football team. She hopes to inspire younger girls to play non-traditional sports like football. “I knew the people, but I wasn’t very close to them like I was with my soccer teammates,” she said. “Once they started getting used to me and saw I was good, they started to open up to me more. It’s been fun so far. I inspire them to realize that girls can do anything they can. It gives them a new point of view to take women seriously when they play sports that men play.
“I had parents come up to me and say that I inspired them,” Bernardson said. “I didn’t think about it as that deep. It means a lot to have people come up to you and say that they didn’t know they could do that. That’s a big thing, too. It shows my teammates that anything is possible if you put the work in.”
As a goalkeeper, Bernardson was a key piece of the Elks defense in 2021 that made the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2013. In her 2021 junior season, she finished with a record of 11-6-3. She played 1,474 minutes and made 60 saves, allowing 23 goals and accumulating a goals-against average of 1.25 and a save percentage of .723 and eight shutouts.
Elks girls soccer head coach Brian Steuter said it’s great for girls to understand through Bernardson’s example that there are more sports opportunities for them outside of soccer, basketball and volleyball. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a federal law passed in 1972 that bans discrimination based on gender in all federally-funded educational institutions, including high school and collegiate athletics.
“That’s a fantastic thing,” Steuter said. “To see them having those doors open for them and seeing that, ‘Yeah, I can do this. I can be effective. I can step up and play at that level, too.’”
This season, Bernardson has played in all seven of Elk River’s games and has recorded a record of 5-1-1 with a goals-against average of 0.42 and a save percentage of .893 with five shutouts.
Bernardson said the Elks can go as far as they push themselves.
“We have the opportunity to go all the way to state if we can get there and keep pushing ourselves as hard as we can,” Bernardson said. “There’s nothing that’s holding us back right now.”
