Photos by Erik Jacobson

Elks senior kicker Breanna Bernardson (35) hit four extra points in Elk River’s 67-35 win over Andover on Friday, Sept. 9, at Jerry Schempf Field. Bernardson is believed to be the first female player to score for the Elks in the team’s 131-year history. She is also the starting goalkeeper for the Elks’ girls soccer team and has a record of 5-1-0.

 Erik Jacobson

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

