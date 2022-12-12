by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Elk River senior kicker Breanna Bernardson joined Team 131 by chance. On Saturday, Dec. 3, it proved to be the best chance of her life that she has taken so far.
Bernardson scored three extra points in the Elks’ 29-26 win over No. 1 Mankato West in the Class 5A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium as Elk River won its second football championship and first since 2016. She became the first female player in the Prep Bowl’s 40-year history to score a point in the championship game. Earlier this season, on Friday, Sept. 9, during the Elks’ 67-35 win over Andover, she became the first female player to kick an extra point in Elk River football’s 131-year history.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said that as the father of two daughters, Bernardson’s feat on Saturday is awesome.
“Bri has been consistent,” Hamilton said. “She’s not going to miss. It’s awesome that she’s out here. I was out there with her. She’s the soccer goalie. She’s played soccer her whole life. This was the first time she came out and tried football. I said, ‘Are you glad you did it?,’ and she said, ‘This is amazing.’ It’s a credit to the team because they accept anybody whether they’ve been playing or not. It doesn’t matter who it is. They bring anybody on this team and you feel like a member of this team.”
Bernardson said it feels unreal to be the first female player in Elk River football history to win a state championship.
“I didn’t understand going into the game how big that was and how big an impact it would make,” Bernardson said. “It’s unreal looking at all this unfold.”
Bernardson said her teammates were always welcoming and supportive of her.
“At the beginning of a season, a girl walks onto the field,” she said. [The players think] ‘What is she doing here?’ Once you prove to them that you can do anything they can do and show that you’re here to work hard and prove yourself, they start to open up a lot more. They were nice, ever since I walked onto the field. After every game, they got even more excited for me. It made a lot of a difference when I would score and then come to the sideline and cheer me on.”
Coincidentally, Bernardson’s historic season came during the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, a federal law that took effect in 1972 that forbade discrimination based on gender in all educational institutions that receive federal funding, including high school and collegiate athletics.
Bernardson said she hopes girls in the Elk River area can follow her example and take up football in the future.
“My mom’s day care kids say they want to play football,” she said. “I’ve had young girls come up to me and say they want to be me when they get older. That’s a little step on how to get more female athletes into the sport.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.