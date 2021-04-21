AT&T has added two new cell towers designed to enhance the Zimmerman and Princeton area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents faster, more reliable wireless service.

These upgrades are also intended to benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform.

The enhancements bring Band 14 spectrum to the area as well. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority.

