College students from Princeton, Zimmerman say the acquisition of pizza delivery business is just one of many aspirations they have for their futures
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Countless high school and college kids work pizza delivery jobs across America.
Two local 20-year-old college students who have been friends since they were about 5 years old and have fueled each other’s innate entrepreneurial drive through the years have taken it one long step further and bought the pizza delivery business they have worked at — all while still pursuing college degree programs.
One is in finance and accounting and the other in law enforcement. They say the acquisition is just the beginning of their story as businessmen and they view it as a means to an end.
Owen Nitz, of Zimmerman, and Shane Thompson, of Princeton, bought the Elk River Chanticlear from Jake Mihelich, who had been their boss before deciding to sell the business. Talks started late last year. The pair closed on the deal Feb. 1. They have taken what they learned along the way and have been figuring out the rest as they go.
Every day brings new challenges to overcome and fires to put out, which seems to energize this duo rather than discourage. On the day of their interview with the Star News they were dealing with a snowstorm that needed attention and internet issues while their employees manned the registers and ovens before the dinner rush while Nitz and Thompson answered questions from the newspaper and the guy servicing their internet.
Both are glad they took the leap. Their goal of growing the Elk River pizza delivery operation is just one facet of their goals and dreams. They hope to branch out in other business worlds ranging from real estate and property development, especially if they can tie in their interest in aviation.
“How that all dovetails together, I’ll have to figure that out,” said Nitz, who has his pilot’s license. Thompson, meanwhile, is working on getting his.
Childhood friends
Their friendship started when they were youngsters, meeting up at home-school events designed for kids to do projects and socialize.
Their mothers, Mitzi Thompson and Heather Nitz, were stay-at-home moms. Shane’s dad, Dorn, has dug graves for a living and Nitz’s dad, Tom, has been a salesman. The couples were friends, and Owen and Shane loved their time together growing up.
Pursuing goals, dreams
Owen Nitz, who was home schooled throughout his educational career, has been studying finance and accounting at North Central University in Minneapolis since graduating with a high school diploma in 2020. He will be graduating with a college degree in the spring.
Shane Thompson, who completed his high school education by attending and graduating from Princeton High School in 2020, has been working on a law enforcement degree with hopes of becoming a state trooper. He attends North Hennepin Tech and, after finishing up the coursework, he will take that pursuit to Camp Ripley for four months this summer to complete the law enforcement program.
“It’s amazing to think back to those two little boys growing up together,” said Heather Nitz, Owen’s proud mother. “We are so excited for them and thankful to the Lord for His blessing over them! We’re hoping their business will be a light to the Elk River community.”
Friends and neighbors who have heard the news of their acquisition have not been the least bit surprised. Those who don’t know them have been quick to cast doubt on their aspirations, given their age. “If we say we’re going to do something, we make it happen,” Thompson said.
Granted, the initial examples of entrepreneurship include things like lemonade stands and a turtle sale. But their endeavors have become more lofty. Thompson said his plan while in college was to buy a house and rent it out. When the opportunity to buy Chanticlear Pizza arose, he shifted his interest to the pizza delivery business.
Business interests
Thompson’s interest in law enforcement developed when his brother got into it, and his hope is to build a resume in law enforcement and business.
Nitz’s desire to own his own business grew out of reading while he was younger and conversations he’s had with business people over the years.
Two books that impacted him most include: “The Art of the Deal” by Donald Trump and “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter.
Those readings have been followed up with conversations with businessmen, including Ken Beaudry, CEO and owner of Beaudry Oil in Elk River, who has looked over their pro forma and their financials and offered some advice about business and the importance of faith in the journey.
Beaudry impressed upon them the importance of creating a culture that employees want to work in and a customer experience patrons will appreciate and come back for again. Beaudry also said he encouraged them to have a vision and to give back to the community.
“They have a great product,” Beaudry said. “It’s just a matter of performing and attention to detail on quality control and creating a good buying experience.”
“I think those guys will do well,” he said.
Thompson said part of his drive comes from watching his parents work so hard, coupled with the realization that in some professions if there’s no work, there’s no income.
“I don’t always want to rely on my body to make money,” Thompson said. “I want to have passive income and assets to make money for me along with doing the job that I have with the state patrol.”
It is the pair’s goal to achieve a level of success growing their pizza business by tapping everything Elk River has to offer.
“We want to grow the business, increase sales and expand the market to more commercial businesses and not rely solely on residents,” Nitz said.
Normal is overrated
The pair agrees that being normal is overrated. They encourage everyone to step outside of the norms of society to pursue dreams and passions. They are confident they have a recipe for a successful pizza business and much more.
“When you come here 5, 10 years from how, we won’t just be talking about pizza,” Thompson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.