Assistant Sherburne County Attorney Jennifer Pim has earned the MCAA Professional Achievement Award from the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.
Pim was one of two attorneys statewide to receive the award at the association’s annual meeting. The award is presented to an assistant county attorney who has dedicated significant time and skill to the advancement of the profession.
Pim was nominated for her work and dedication in helping MCAA secure passage of the 2021 Forfeiture Reform Legislation.
“Jennifer Pim exemplifies the dedication to the profession that all of the attorneys in my office strive for,” Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney said. “I was pleased that her hard work in the legislative process was recognized.”
Forfeiture reform has been debated at the State Capitol for years, with some proposals seeking to abolish civil forfeiture. Pim was actively involved in mediation that led to compromise language that was eventually passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor.
The MCAA praised Pim and Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nora Sandstad for their efforts.
“Simply stated, this would not have been possible without the outstanding and dedicated efforts of Nora and Jennifer,” according to a statement from the MCAA.
