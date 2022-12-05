Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues — things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?

Answer: Minnesota does not have a standalone abbreviated number to call for non-emergencies. But for examples you cite, you should call 911 if you see a road hazard that could result in a crash or harm someone, any unsafe driving conduct that could result in a crash, or for someone who may need help. 

Load comments