ask a trooper

Question: I heard on TV the State Patrol responded to over 1,300 crashes and five fatal crashes the last several days. Do you have any tips for winter driving?

Answer: Snow and ice can make driving a bit more challenging, even if you grew up here. It not only involves knowing what to do while your vehicle is in motion, but preparing carefully before you leave the house and being ready in case of a crash. Based on the typical wintertime crashes they see every year, here are the Minnesota State Patrol’s top 10 winter driving tips.

Load comments