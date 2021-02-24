Q: We had a semi truck-tractor and trailer stolen recently and the thief put red fuel in the tanks. We are planning on draining the tanks and replacing the fuel filters on this truck. Is that enough or does the system need to be flushed? I don’t want to get stopped and have red fuel detected in the truck. Are there any guidelines on this?
A: If you do a thorough job when draining the tanks that should be enough to get rid of the red dyed fuel. The clear fuel will flush the lines and filter. When checking for red dyed fuel, it is done by drawing fuel out of the fuel tank. It might be a good idea to have a copy of police report from the theft incident.
For people wondering what red dyed fuel is, here is some basic information. Red diesel is a fuel that is used for machinery and off-road vehicles across a wide variety of industries including farming and construction. This product is just like regular diesel, but is dyed. Fuels are occasionally required to be dyed so that they can be identified. Identification of fuel is important because some are subject to specific fees, taxes, and other regulations from which others are exempt. If violating this, a person would be subject to a fine.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.