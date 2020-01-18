Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to blustery and cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 23F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.