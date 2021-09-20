Answer: The vehicle must face the same direction in which traffic is moving along that side of the street or right-of-way. Vehicles stopped or parked must have the right-hand wheels parallel with and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb. If there’s no curb, the wheels must be to the right of the paved or improved or main-traveled part of the street or highway.

By ordinance on streets and highways under their jurisdiction, local authorities may permit parking of vehicles with the left-hand wheels adjacent to and within 12 inches of the left-hand curb of a one-way roadway. Allowing that on state trunk highways requires the consent of the commissioner.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send your questions to: Trooper Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.

