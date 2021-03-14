Customers shopping The Furniture Mart and Ashley HomeStore in Elk River have an opportunity to earn additional savings and help feed the hungry in their community at the same time.
Now through March 29, a $20 donation or 10 non-perishable food items qualifies for an extra 10% discount on any in-store purchase.
“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food shelves need our help,” said Mark Millage, Director of Community Relations for Furniture Mart USA. “Many families continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity shouldn’t have to be one of their worries.”
It has been nearly one year since the pandemic forced many retailers to temporarily close. At that time, Furniture Mart USA had to cut short its 2020 Hunger Campaign.
“Everybody has embraced what began four years ago as a small, employee-driven campaign in our Elk River store,” said Millage. For the first time this year, all 34 of its communities in six states are participating.
Donations collected through March 29 at the Elk River stores will be given to the CAER Food Shelf in Elk River.
