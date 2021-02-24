Submitted photos
Central Lutheran Church, in Elk River, was one of many area churches to hold Ash Wednesday services, including a drive-thru method for the imposition of ashes.
Ash Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day Lenten period and is a solemn reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God in many Christian faiths. It is commonly observed with ashes and fasting during the six-week period leading up to Easter. It’s one of the most important times of year for many Christians around the world, held at a similar level of importance to Advent – the build up to Christmas.
