by Jim Boyle
Editor
Candidates who win elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will celebrate their wins in any number of ways.
Tom Clements, a 38-year-old Elk River man, will celebrate the fact that he voted for the first time.
He won’t be popping corks on champagne bottles, walking through streamers, dodging balloons or making speeches. He will, however, send out a celebratory social media post letting his family and friends know he cast his vote for the first time in a United States election.
He’s excited to exercise his voice after not having one for many years. And he’s not just interested in the statewide and Congressional races that have filled the television airwaves the last couple months. He’s also concerned about the local council race going on in his neighborhood, the school board race that has attracted nine candidates for three positions and county elections, too.
“It’s amazing how when you get older things make more sense and come into focus,” he said. “When you’re younger maybe you think it doesn’t matter much. When you get older you wonder why you didn’t take things more seriously.”
He said he’s noticed people, himself included, have a tendency to take for granted things you have been born into.
“I have witnessed that,” he said. “And I have been guilty of that. Sometimes it just takes somebody to show this thing you have had all along is really unique and an ability that not everyone has in the world.”
His journey
Although Clements grew up in America, he could not vote when he turned 18 years old while living in Colorado.
Clements was born in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, in 1984. He immigrated to America (West Virginia first) with his parents when he was 5 years old. At some point he got his green card but never became an American citizen — until this year.
Clements was one of 1,272 people to earn his citizenship on July 26 in a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
A few months later in October, another ceremony saw more than 1,700 more people become American citizens from 112 countries. Magistrate Judge Leo I. Brisbois administered the Oath of Allegiance.
“Everyone’s story is different and unique,” said Debbie Cannon, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “The two most common reasons I hear are freedom and opportunity.”
Clements was amazed by the people he met that day. As he waited in line to say his Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America, he had numerous conversations with people who were also there to become U.S. citizens.
“It made me feel bad,” he said. “Some people are actually escaping horrible situations like in Iraq, Sudan and Guatemala. I have just been here a really long time.
“It really goes back to what’s written on the tablet of the Statue of Liberty: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ....’ Wow. It just kinds of hits you a little harder once you go through this process.”
Having a voice
Clements was interested in having a voice when he set out to earn his citizenship. It wasn’t something he always wanted to do.
He graduated from high school in Colorado and afterward attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Clements became the punchline among his friends for a series of running jokes that he easily laughed along with.
“ ‘Ah, Tom, we’re talking about voting. This doesn’t concern you,’ ” his peers would chide, before a chorus of laughter would erupt.
He went along with it, and even promoted it when volunteers came around each year to get students registered to vote. “Canadian, sorry,” he would say.
But after earning a journalism degree in television news and landing jobs as a weatherman in North Platte, Nebraska and eventually Mankato, he noticed a shift in his thinking. He met his future wife, Jen Wellan, in Nebraska, where she worked as a prosecutor. She grew up in Champlin and when they were starting a family they made their way back to her home state to be closer to her family. Tom got a job as a weatherman in Mankato.
He’ll never forget the times when big news broke, and his news station would be preempted. He had to sit there and wait while America sorted out its political affairs and other matters.
“I was just sitting there twiddling my thumbs,” Clements recalled. “You know, I am going to do something about this.”
He eventually went online and started filling out his N-400 application for naturalization to become a U.S. citizen.
The process
He knew there would be a test, an interview and after that there’s a swearing in.
“Oh this should be easy peasy,” he said. “Famous last words. I was surprised how long it took.”
The process was fairly rigorous and required “going back in time” to dig out records. From what he could tell, the process is designed to root out communists, terrorists and other bad actors. Speeding tickets and seat belt violations required extra paperwork.
Along the way he saw paperwork his parents filled out to secure green cards, and even a picture of himself as a youngster.
The woman at the naturalization office asked in what he took to be a caring and thoughtful voice: “What took you so long,” he recalled.
The U.S. government agency estimates there are more than 9.1 million lawful permanent residents who may be eligible to apply for naturalization and who otherwise may not have access to or knowledge of the naturalization process.
Through a Citizenship Ambassador Initiative, USCIS partners with community leaders who promote citizenship through their own immigrant experience. The initiative is designed to make a personal and location connection to these people who could become U.S. citizens.
New job, new home and new privilege
Tom and his wife, Jen Clements, who has always been an American, moved to Elk River in August. They have two children — ages 1 and 4 — who were born in Owatonna.
Clements hung up his career as a weatherman in December last year when he left his job at the Mankato news station. He got a job in communications at the city of Blaine, where he has been welcomed. In fact, his co-workers threw him a party when he got his citizenship.
“I walked in and there were streamers and balloons, a big American flag and a Canadian flag,” he said. “‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ playing on a loop on a TV with fireworks. That was so nice of them.”
The Clements family lives on Lake Orono. Tom looks forward to explaining his journey to the kids. He wants them to be civic-minded, but he also wants to respect their right to choose.
“That’s one of the greatest gifts my parents gave to me is the freedom of choice,” Clements said. “That’s the great thing about this country. You can choose to do anything you want. You can even choose to fail, if you want.
“For most of my life I couldn’t choose. I had opinions and I could voice those opinions.”
But at the end of the day he couldn’t do anything to put those opinions into motion.
He’s taken his first vote seriously. He’s studied voter guides in the Star News. He had hoped to make it to Elk River City Hall for the Elk River council and mayoral forum hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, but ended up not making it. He has, however, spoken to both Ward 1 council candidates that he will be able to vote on.
“I’m trying to find my place in this community,” he said. “I want to be a part of this community in this huge country we all share. I want to make sure I am doing one of these duties that has been hit home during my naturalization ceremony.”
