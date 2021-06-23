The Central MN Arts Board has awarded Kelly Lundquist $2,000 to conduct a 10-session Scene Craft Workshop residency focused on how to make your writing more vivid and memorable from September through December 2021 at Monticello Arts Initiative in Monticello.
The Teaching Artist Grant is available to artists who complete the CMAB Teaching Artist Roster Program and are listed on CMAB’s Teaching Artist roster. The goal of the program is to support local artists in sharing their knowledge, skills and process with learners throughout the region by increasing the opportunities for artist residences.
Funding for the TAG program is provided by the McKnight Foundation.
