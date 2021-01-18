Jim Boyle’s article “Marching into U.S. History” is nothing more than a biased social media posting. It perpetuates blatant falsehoods about the election shockingly used by our president to incite a violent insurrection at our nation’s capital resulting in the desecration of our democracy, the murder of a Capital Police Officer, injuries to at least 50 more law enforcement officers and the deaths of four insurrectionists. It violates principles of ethical journalism by not reporting true and accurate information, by not being fair or impartial, and by not holding people accountable for their statements or actions. Mr. Boyle should not call himself an editor or the Star paper “news.” — Randy & Kris Evans Olson, Elk River
Article on ‘Marching into U.S. History’ missed the mark
