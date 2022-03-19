Program offers chance to do art for those who have felt isolated, as well as the caregivers who work with sufferers of memory loss
Sherburne County Area United Way will offer two sessions of Art Bright this spring.
The uplifting program targets all seniors who may have felt isolated. It also assists caregivers who need support while coping with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or variations of over eight diseases with memory loss. And it is an appropriate activity for spouses, adult children, siblings, neighbors, or friends who are the advocates for an elder.
Art Bright utilizes the visual arts and sensory stimulation to encourage recollections of life experiences. Participants tell their own narratives and share the joy of interactions as they build friendships and build community.
Activities include looking at art, talking about themes, sharing stories and refreshments, and creating art which tells the narratives of our lives. Participants work at their own skill level. Activities encourage recall, cognition, and laughter. Life is celebrated, and our volunteers assist to lighten the caregivers’ responsibilities.
Programming is designed and led by Central Minnesota Arts Board teaching artist, Paula Benfer.
This spring, Union Congregational UCC, located on Fourth Street in Elk River, will host the program in its fellowship hall.
The first spring session will be held in April on the four Tuesdays in April. The second session is on the four Tuesdays in May.
The sessions start at 10 a.m. and participants are welcome to stay through 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are present to assist with mobility and provide support.
Enrollment is capped at 18 participants.
A fee of $25 per participant covers the cost of supplies. Registrations may be made on the Art Bright page at sherburneunitedway.org.
In the future, SCAUW is hoping to find host sites in other communities in the region in venues ranging from community rooms, libraries, churches, senior activity centers, YMCAs. Interested organizations may contact SCAUW for more information.
