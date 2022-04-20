April 23
Otsego Lions Earth Day 5K
When: Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. (check in). Race starts at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Starts and ends at Prairie Center in Otsego.
Cost: Registration is now $35. After party to follow event with music, games and food for purchase from Flaming Bowl and Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee.
Info: This inaugural event is being sponsored by the Otsego Lions, in partnership with the city of Otsego. Anyone who registered before March 28 is guaranteed a shirt, and those who register between now and race day will be given a shirt on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pre-race shirt/bib pick up will be Monday, April 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Food truck vouchers will be given to the first three male and female finishers.
Visit the Otsego Lions Facebook page for details at http://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLions/.
Trades Show and Tell
When: Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: ERX Motor Park in Elk River.
Info: This free event invites 8th-12th graders and their parents to learn about post-graduation options and careers. Students and parents will have the opportunity to connect with professionals from a variety of construction industry trade groups and contractors. Some exhibits will have simulators, demonstrations, or static equipment available to learn more in depth about the skills needed.
There will be food trucks and prize drawings.
Students and parents who attend the Trades Show and Tell will have the opportunity to win prizes donated by exhibitors.
This third-time event is being hosted by the Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) in partnership with ISD 728 schools and other area schools.
MUCA is a non-profit trade association serving over 140 companies in underground utility construction since 1978. MUCA’s mission is to promote the underground utility industry by providing safety training, continuing education, scholarships, and legislative relations. For more information, visit muca.org.
April 26
Regional Economic Update sponsored by Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce
When: Tuesday, April 26, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: The Links at Northfork, 9333 Alpine Dr., Ramsey.
Admission: $30 (includes program and lunch)
Info: Get an update about local development projects, housing, transportation, commercial and public projects. At the Regional Economic Development Update Luncheon you will hear from city and county representatives about business and economic development in the region.
Invited presenters: Cal Portner, city of Elk River; Randy Piasecki, city of Zimmerman; Kurt Ulrich, city of Ramsey; Adam Flaherty, city of Otsego; city of Nowthen and Livonia Township as well as Bruce Messelt, Sherburne County.
April 27
Adult open hockey
When: Wednesday, April 27, 8:10 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.
Where: Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River.
Cost: $9
Info: Adult open hockey is for 24 skaters/three goalies maximum and eight players minimum — all players must be present and sign in at time of payment (no pre-purchasing of spots) Cash, check, or credit card accepted. Helmets required, all other protective gear is strongly encouraged.
April 28
Friends of Scouting Leadership Breakfast
When: Thursday, April 28, 7-8 a.m.
Where: Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River.
Cost: Breakfast of eggbake and fruit will be free. Donations will be sought and can be made online at www.bsacmc.org/donate.
Info: This event beings with a welcome and presentation of colors at 7 a.m. and includes a program. This year’s speaker will be Jim Witzman, an Eagle Scout who has been part of the Scouting program for more than 56 years as both a youth and adult volunteer. He has been a member Central Minnesota Council Executive Board for more than 30 years and currently serves on the Advisory Board.
Outside of Scouting, Witzman is a charter Lion and past president of the Otsego Lions, a member of the Sons of the American Legion and is currently serving as the State Master of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
April 28
Rivers of Hope Gala
When: Thursday, April 28, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Rockwoods, Otsego
Cost: $9
Info: A Night at the Derby Gala will be the 2022 Rivers of Hope Gala. It will feature a plated meal, silent auction, live auction, speaker and more.
For over 30 years, Rivers of Hope’s mission has been to end family violence in Sherburne and Wright counties. The organization lives out this mission by providing advocacy services to youth and adults throughout the service areas.
The event will start with a social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and keynote speaker at 7 p.m.
At 8 p.m. there will be a live auction and the Spirit of Hope Award will be given. Raffle and best hat winners will be announced at 9 p.m.
There will be a lot of donation opportunities throughout the night that will require cash.
To learn more and to register or sign up to sponsor the event go to https://riversofhope.ejoinme.org/NIghtAttheDerby.
April 30
Elk River Police Department pet vaccination clinic
When: Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: Elk River Police Department, 13077 Orono Parkway, Elk River
Info and costs: The Elk River Police Department is teaming up with Barrington Oaks Veterinarian Hospital to offer the Pet Vaccination Clinic in the Elk River City Hall south parking lot (nearest to Orono Parkway). The event is open to both residents and non-residents.
Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be leashed. Cash only and no pre-registration required.
Microchipping will not be available; however, the following low-cost vaccinations can be administered to pets on site: Dogs - Rabies ($12), DHPP ($18), Lyme ($40). Cats - Rabies ($12), PRC ($18), Feline Leukemia ($40)
For more information, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/PetVaccinationClinic.
