The Elk River City Council appointed Michael Westgaard on April 20 to the Elk River Ice Arena Commission as the Elk River Youth Hockey representative for a term beginning immediately and expiring on Feb. 28, 2022.
Brian Ballenger, the coach of the Elk River High School girls hockey team, has been the youth hockey representative on the commission, but he did not seek reappointment.
City staff reached out to the youth hockey association for a representative, and the group recommended Westgaard.
The Elk River man has been involved in youth hockey for years. He is also the vice president of the board for Elk River Girls High School Hockey program.
“I believe my experience with both organizations along with nearly 20 years of operating my own small business will be of value to the commission,” he stated in his application. “My agenda would be to advocate for the hockey programs while offering perspective, ideas and guidance in any way that I can to benefit arena operations. I think of myself as someone able to digest complex details and obscure viewpoints while creatively structuring efficient solutions.”
Westgaard is the president of Echelon Builders.
