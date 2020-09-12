The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.

We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, Rep. Paul Novotny, Rep. Eric Lucero, Sen. Michelle Benson, and Rep. Kurt Daudt in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.

All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.

Please join us in supporting Sen. Kiffmeyer, Rep. Novotny, Rep. Lucero, Sen. Benson and Rep. Daudt in the General Election on November 3. —Brian Peters, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director

Tags

Load comments