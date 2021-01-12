Minnesota’s 2021 legislative session began Jan. 5. Here are the committee assignments for area legislators.

Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake

State Government Finance and Policy and Elections, chair

•Transportation Committee

•Judiciary and Public Safety Committee

•Redistricting Committee, vice-chair

Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River

•Human Services Finance and Policy

•Judiciary Finance and Policy

•Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy

Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton

•Commerce Finance and Policy

•Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy

•Capital Investment

