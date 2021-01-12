Minnesota’s 2021 legislative session began Jan. 5. Here are the committee assignments for area legislators.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
State Government Finance and Policy and Elections, chair
•Transportation Committee
•Judiciary and Public Safety Committee
•Redistricting Committee, vice-chair
Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River
•Human Services Finance and Policy
•Judiciary Finance and Policy
•Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy
Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton
•Commerce Finance and Policy
•Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy
•Capital Investment
