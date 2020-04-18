Construction recently kicked off on a new archery range at Woodland Trails Regional Park.
Elk River park maintenance staff hopes to complete the archery range in the next few weeks to allow time for turf to establish over the summer before it opens in the fall, according to an update from the city.
This amenity is one of several coming to Woodland Trails. Other enhancements include a large children’s nature play area, trailhead improvements, wayfinding signage and upgrades to the existing biathlon range.
Woodland Trails is located at 20135 Elk Lake Rd NW in Elk River. It is a 427-acre park with dense woods, prairies and wetlands and is the “crown jewel” of the Elk River park system, according to the park’s webpage.
