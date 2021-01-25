The Elk River City Council proclaimed April 5 to be Nate Dittbenner Day to recognize his service and dedication to the community as a firefighter for 20-plus years.
He was hired on April 5, 1999, and has given his commitment to serving the community as a firefighter and EMT humbly and professionally, according to information in the council packet.
“The Elk River Fire Department appreciates the excellence Firefighter Dittbenner has brought to the department throughout his career with honor, dedication and sacrifice,” the packet stated.
