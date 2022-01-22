This is a response to Nancy Anderson’s opinion on the Snavley family’s story of their heartbreaking battle with COVID-19. First off, it is important to note that I do not know the Snavley family personally and that this letter is not about COVID-19 or vaccination status. I just read the Star News regularly and like the opinion section, so I read the Snavley’s story. Then, a week or so later, I read Nancy’s response.
I was appalled at the complete and total lack of compassion for human life. The complete and total lack of empathy for a family in our community. Absolutely appalled.
Nancy says the Snavleys are wasting medical resources and hospital beds because she is assuming they are unvaccinated. Even so … what if they are unvaccinated? Do their personal choices revoke their right to medical care, compassion and empathy? Do their personal choices revoke their right to be treated like a human being – with love, dignity and respect?
What about obesity? What about smoking? What about alcohol and drugs? There are a host of chronic medical conditions associated with each of these personal choices. Are we to start denying medical care to people who come to a hospital because they chose not to care for their bodies in other ways, and as a result, take up a hospital bed? Would it be acceptable to start treating these folks as less than worthy of the basic human rights of love, dignity and respect because they made a choice to cause harm to their body by not taking care of it well?
Is it a waste of medical resources and hospital beds when someone can’t breathe from years of smoking and needs medical attention? Or a person is admitted for liver issues because they drank too much? Or overdosed on drugs and needed life-saving care?
Of course it is not a waste of medical resources and hospital beds, because the regard for human life stands above any morbidity that put them in that hospital bed. It is never a waste of resources.
We are all God’s people.
In Matthew 25:44-45, it states: “Then they also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see thee hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to thee?’ Then he will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it not to one of the least of these, you did it not to me.’”
The love, compassion, empathy, and support we show for our neighbors and members of our community is the very love, compassion, empathy, and support we show for the Lord – and so is the complete and total lack thereof. — Jessica Barthel, Elk River
