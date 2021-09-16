Anoka Technical College is hosting a its first Fall Festival and Car Show to bring members of the community, local employer partners and college staff and faculty together.
The free event will be held on the Anoka Tech campus Saturday, Oct. 2, from 3 to 6 pm. Open to all ages, the event will feature:
• A car show.
• Food trucks.
• Music.
• Campus tours highlighting the hands-on lab areas of the college’s welding, machine trades, automotive, judicial reporting, electronics engineering, nursing, surgical technology programs and more.
•Local employer booths.
•Career path and program information.
“Anoka Tech is actively looking for avenues to increase engagement with our community,” said Christa Hayes, director of student support and K-12 partnerships for Anoka Tech. “Local employers within industries such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and IT are hurting for skilled employees. We hope that this event is a way for the college to bring different age groups from a variety of backgrounds together to promote technical education opportunities that lead to in-demand careers in Minnesota.”
The car show will be free to enter, and there will be awards given. For more information contact Anoka Tech Enrollment Services at 763-576-7710 or enrollmentservices@anokatech.edu.
