Anoka-Ramsey Community College now offers a four-year bachelor of elective studies degree in special education on the Cambridge Campus in partnership with St. Cloud State University.
“We are thrilled to announce that students can complete a bachelor of elective studies degree in special education on the Cambridge Campus. Through our partnership with St. Cloud State University, students will not only be able to complete their four-year degree, but also the Academic Behavioral Strategist graduate certificate,” said Shannon Kirkeide, Dean of Academic and Community Outreach.
In the program, which begins this year, students can complete their associate of arts in liberal arts and sciences/Minnesota Transfer Credit requirements through Anoka-Ramsey, while receiving additional undergraduate and graduate credentials locally.
“This evening program works for students just beginning college, paraprofessionals already working in our schools, and those who have some credits and wish to become special education teachers,” said Kirkeide.
It is the second four-year degree to be offered in partnership with St. Cloud State University on the Anoka-Ramsey campuses. A bachelor of science degree in general business was introduced to the Coon Rapids campus in fall 2019.
