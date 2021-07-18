The Anoka County Fair is back next week, complete with a demolition derby, bull riding, live music and more.
Like many events the fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it announced in May that with the lifting of restrictions it would return. The fair runs Tuesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 25.
Grandstand events kick off with motocross July 20, followed by bull riding and mutton busting July 21, tractor pulls July 22-23, and an ATV Big Air event July 24. The fair will go out with a bang with the popular demolition derby July 25.
This year’s professional music lineup ranges from blues to modern pop to ‘80s rock. The amateur talent contest is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
The carnival opens at 3 p.m. July 20 and noon July 21-25.
Fireworks will light the sky one night only, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Admission includes free grandstand shows and parking. It costs $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12 and is free for kids 6 and younger. Seniors pay $5 on seniors day, which runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Learn more at anokacountyfair.com.
