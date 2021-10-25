highway

Image courtesy city of Anoka

The “Anoka Solution” project will eliminate stoplights on Highway 10 at Thurston and Fairoak avenues and reconstruct the Main Street interchange, turning the signalized corridor into a freeway. There will be frontage road networks on both the north and south sides of the highway.

by Jonathan Young

APG of East Central Minnesota

The city of Anoka has awarded a nearly $50 million contract to Shafer Contracting Co. Inc. for construction of the “Anoka Solution” project that will remove traffic signals on Highway 10 in the city.

The Shafer-based company was the lowest of five bidders, with the highest coming in at $57.3 million. The engineer’s estimate was $58 million.

Work includes total reconstruction of U.S. Highway 10/169 from Anoka’s border with Ramsey to 1,100 feet west of the Ferry Street interchange. Crews will remove the traffic lights at Thurston and Fairoak Avenues. They will create a grade-separated roundabout interchange at Thurston and an underpass at Fairoak. The Main Street interchange will also be reconstructed, and frontage roads will be built on the north and south sides of the highway.

Major construction is slated to begin in March next year, with substantial completion scheduled for January 2024.

Load comments