by Jonathan Young
APG of East Central Minnesota
The city of Anoka has awarded a nearly $50 million contract to Shafer Contracting Co. Inc. for construction of the “Anoka Solution” project that will remove traffic signals on Highway 10 in the city.
The Shafer-based company was the lowest of five bidders, with the highest coming in at $57.3 million. The engineer’s estimate was $58 million.
Work includes total reconstruction of U.S. Highway 10/169 from Anoka’s border with Ramsey to 1,100 feet west of the Ferry Street interchange. Crews will remove the traffic lights at Thurston and Fairoak Avenues. They will create a grade-separated roundabout interchange at Thurston and an underpass at Fairoak. The Main Street interchange will also be reconstructed, and frontage roads will be built on the north and south sides of the highway.
Major construction is slated to begin in March next year, with substantial completion scheduled for January 2024.
