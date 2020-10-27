Stephany / Swirtz

Hannah Stephany and Ethan Swirtz were united in marriage on September 19, 2020 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Zimmerman, Minnesota, where the bride and groom grew up together. A reception was held at the Stephany home in a tent in the backyard. It was an absolute perfect day. Parents of the couple are Bob and Connie Stephany, and Noah and Jami Swirtz, all from Zimmerman, MN. Hannah and Ethan live in Fargo, ND and attend NDSU. Ethan is working on a degree in construction management and Hannah on a degree in elementary education.

