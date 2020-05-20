Creelman / Kelly

United in Marriage Jacqueline Creelman and Kyle Kelly were united in marriage on August 31, 2019 in a small ceremony at the Danforth Chapel on the University of South Dakota Campus in Vermillion, SD where both bride and groom graduated. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Old Lumber Company in Vermillion, SD. Parents of the couple are Dan and Deb Creelman of Rogers, MN and Gene and Jean Kelly of Odebolt, IA. Kyle works as a Systems Support Specialist in IT at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion and Jacqueline works as a Dental Hygienist at Horizon Healthcare in Yankton, SD. They make their home in Vermillion, SD.
