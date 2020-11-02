Brown / Madson

Hannah Brown and Gabriel Madson were married on September 26, 2020 at Kellerman’s Event Center in White Bear Lake, MN. Their good friend Jordan Grzybowski was the officiant at the small wedding ceremony. Parents of the couple are Tom and Steph Brown of Elk River, MN and Lisa Racine of St. Paul, MN. Hannah and Gabriel currently live in Durham, NC where she works as an audiologist and he is completing his PhD in Political Behavior at Duke University.

Load comments