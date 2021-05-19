Trevor J. Brink

Terry and Christina Brink of Elk River are pleased to announce that their son, Trevor Brink, has graduated with his Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Trevor is a 2013 graduate from Elk River High School and a 2017 graduate from St. Cloud State University with a degree in criminal justice and military science. Trevor plans to pursue a career as an attorney for the Army after taking the bar exam in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.