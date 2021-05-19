Trevor J. Brink

Terry and Christina Brink of Elk River are pleased to announce that their son, Trevor Brink, has graduated with his Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Trevor is a 2013 graduate from Elk River High School and a 2017 graduate from St. Cloud State University with a degree in criminal justice and military science. Trevor plans to pursue a career as an attorney for the Army after taking the bar exam in July.

