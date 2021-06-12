MUCA Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners Sidney Brenteson of Zimmerman Receives Scholarship Award St. Paul, MN (May 28, 2021) – The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2021 Scholarship Award. Sidney Brenteson, daughter of Matt and Melissa Brenteson, has been selected as one of five recipients of the MUCA Scholarship Award. To be eligible, students must have a parent that works for a Member Company of the Minnesota Utility Contractors Association and enrolling in a university, community college, technical or vocational college for the upcoming school year. Applications are judged on career goals, a student essay, financial need, employment and extra-curricular activities and scholastic achievement. Sidney is a member of the 2021 graduating class of Spectrum High School and has plans to attend the The College of St. Scholastica this fall with a course of study focused on Business Management. Her ultimate goal is to own her own business after college. MUCA will contribute $1,000 towards Sidney's education this fall. Eight applications were received and MUCA wishes all candidates success in their educational endeavors. Congratulations Sidney! The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association is a 501 (c) 6 non-profit trade association serving the underground utility industry since 1978. Our mission is to promote the industry by providing safety training, continuing education, scholarships and legislative relations. MUCA's website contains additional information www.muca.org
