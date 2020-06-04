Sara Heinkel

It seems like just yesterday you were just a little girl starting Preschool....now you're a confident young woman getting one step closer to her dreams. It's been our joy to watch you grow and achieve so much over the years. We are so very proud of you! May you always have a dream to inspire you Wisdom to guide you, and good friends beside you. Warmest congratulations and much love to you, Mom, Bob & Alyssa

