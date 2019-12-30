Jok Hudson Dec 30, 2019 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please join us as we celebrate the 90th birthday of Warren “Jok” Hudson on Sunday, January 5th, 2-4 p.m. at Elk River United Methodist Church, 1304 Main Street. No gifts please. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘A Cinderella story’; Lenerds Bar & Grill takes over Willy’s location in Coon RapidsWyoming principal placed on leave, resigns‘Staggering’ road assessments prompt search for alternative funding in EdinaMinneapolis man’s escape from Bloomington was short livedHy-Vee Corporate confirms Farmington is in the bag for new employee-owned grocery storeHillman man recollects the ‘good ole days’Wright County to increase budget, levy in 2020Algarin signs letter of intent to be dual athlete at NebraskaDancer family delights in Christmas lightsNew Merlin’s ownership in Princeton keeps restaurant in family Images Videos CommentedImpeachment is based on lies by Democrats (7)Socialism has always been a failure (5)Republicans could care less about average Americans (3)Bradley Paul Brzezinski (3)Protesters in Otsego called for impeachment (2)Richard "Dick" Riese (2)Apple Valley Bakers Square restaurant closes (2)Students safer than ever says security expert who was at Columbine (2)Proud to support President Trump (2)Should your county allow more immigration? (2)
