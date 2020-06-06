Loren Green of Otsego is so proud to announce the graduation of her son, Hunter Green, from Rogers High School on June 4, 2020. Hunter will be attending North Dakota State University this fall where he will study Civil/Biomedical Engineering. Congratulations Hunter!! We are so proud of you and all of your accomplishments!
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Princeton woman, man charged in child pornography ring
- Eagan to keep a curfew tonight and tomorrow
- Dakota County extends curfew to Sunday night
- Heavy police presence but quiet after curfew in Anoka County
- UPDATED: Peaceful protesters gather June 1 in Anoka
- By far, Burnsville has county’s most COVID-19 cases
- Anoka County announces curfew starting Friday, May 29
- Hundreds march in Forest Lake
- New details emerge as two charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Sunrise Township
- Eagan police: Man breaking AutoZone windows does not work for department
Images
Videos
Commented
- Thomas "Tom" W. Lang (4)
- Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)
- Robert William Andringa (3)
- Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (2)
- Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)
- Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1 (2)
- So, money does grow on trees (2)
- Michael George Rowekamp (2)
- Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)
- Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.