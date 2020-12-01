HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY JOANNE MCCHESNEY!!

In the spirit of 2020, please join us for a “drive by” celebration of Joanne McChesney’s 80th birthday. The Birthday Queen will receive guests at the end of her driveway on Saturday, December 12th between 1 pm and 3 pm. In lieu of gifts, donations to the food shelf, where Joanne has been a long time volunteer, are appreciated. Please remain in your vehicle and wear a mask when your window is rolled down.
