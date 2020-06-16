Stewart / Wilensky

Susan Stewart of Elk River and Greg and Edie Stewart of Elk River would like to announce the engagement of Stephanie Ann to Jake Wilensky. Jake's parents are Barbara and Frannk Wilensky of Atlanta. A fall wedding is being planned in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, NC. Stephanie and Jake will reside in Asheville.
