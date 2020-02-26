Schmitz / Dwyer

Brad and Michelle Dwyer of Elk River (now Alexandria, MN) and Alan and Koni Schmitz of Villard, MN are happy to announce the engagement of their children Andrea Dwyer and Kyle Schmitz. Andrea is a 2011 graduate of Elk River and a 2015 graduate of Concordia University St. Paul and is Self Employed at her company Rustic Haven LLC. Kyle is a 2011 graduate of Minnewaska and a 2016 graduate of NDSU and is a Project Engineer at Brenton Engineering of Alexandria. Andrea and Kyle bought a farm and will make their home near Alexandria, MN. An October 3, 2020 wedding is planned in Alexandria, MN.
