Congratulations Owen!

On October 21st, after helping his grandma bake Halloween cookies, Owen told her that he was feeling lucky today! He planned to go home and sit in his deer stand for a little while. A few hours later, he called Grandma and said "Come quick and bring your camera -- and it's not a doe!! It was 13-year-old Owen Bassett's first deer - A Buck!!
