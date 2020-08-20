Wild

Tom & Maggie Wild of Becker are excited to announce the arrival of Julianna Jean Wild, born July 27th, 2020 at 3:10AM weighing 6lb 6oz and 18 1/2 inches long. Baby J joins big sister Etta (not pictured-as she declined to by photographed, and only commented “no” regarding the anything relating to the subject of her baby sister...)and black lab Mabel. Julianna is already loved by so many including grandparents Bob and Sue Hoffman of Sauk Centre and Terry and Colleen Wild of Elk River. Great grandparents Marcy and the late Harold “Bud” Weitzel of Sauk Centre, The late Robert “Babe” and Fern Hoffman of St. Paul, Carol and the late John “Jack” Wild and Jerome and Loretta Kryzer all of Onamia.

