Madsen

Tim and Ellen Madsen of Lewiston, New York announce the birth of their son, Henry (Hank) Daniel, on October 11, 2021 at 9:31 am. Hank weighed in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long. He was welcomed home by his big brother Jack (3). Grandparents are Kent and Rhonda Madsen of Elk River, and Dan and Jan DiPofi of Youngstown, NY.

Load comments