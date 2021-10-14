Tim and Ellen Madsen of Lewiston, New York announce the birth of their son, Henry (Hank) Daniel, on October 11, 2021 at 9:31 am. Hank weighed in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long. He was welcomed home by his big brother Jack (3). Grandparents are Kent and Rhonda Madsen of Elk River, and Dan and Jan DiPofi of Youngstown, NY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.