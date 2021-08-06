LaRue

Baylen and Ashley LaRue of Zimmerman announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Dessel on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:48 pm at Princeton Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Lilly has three older siblings: Charlotte Mae, Louis Troy, and Emily Sue. Grandparents are Troy and Peggy Maciej of Zimmerman, Denise LaRue of Burnsville, and Lance LaRue of St. Michael. Great grandparents are Lyle and Mary Jean Ott of Elk River and Colette Maciej of Elk River.

