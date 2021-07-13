Glowacki

Triniti Madsen and Ben Glowacki of Coon Rapids announce the birth of their son, Miles Thomas, on July 6, 2021 at 4:49 p.m. Miles weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He was welcomed home by his big sister Nora. Grandparents are Kent and Rhonda Madsen of Elk River, Sue and Jay Woelber of Harding, and Derek and Andrea Glowacki of Elk River.

