Ronald and Patricia (Nielsen) Cloud of Elk River are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on October 10, 2021. They were married in 1981 at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River. Their family includes children, Kimberly (Rhett) Johnson of Crosslake, MN, Rebecca Cloud of Crosslake, MN, Anthony (Annie) Cloud of Owatonna, MN, and four grandchildren, Jaeger, Landry, RZ and Roni. Their kids and grand-kids all wish them a Happy Anniversary!

